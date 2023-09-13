Carolina Connection – Fall Festival supporting local businesses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Grab your friends and head out to Pure Escape Resort, Day Spa for a morning of local shopping, music, and food!

Its annual Fall Festival, Supporting Local Businesses is set for Saturday, September 16th from 10 AM until 2 PM in the parking lot of Pure Escape Resort, Day Spa in Rock Hill.

With more than 40 local vendors, there will be anything from clothing, baked goods, weight loss management information, crafts and more.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a sneak peek of the fun in the video above!

Learn more, here: https://www.facebook.com/pureescaperesort

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.