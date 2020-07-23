Annual ChristmasVille Festival Now Going Virtual, What You Need To Know

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A decision has been made about this year’s ChristmasVille Festival.

Like so many other festival and events, ChristmasVille will be held virtually.

The board made the decision this week.

Organizers say they waited as long as they could to make the decision, and in fact, was planning an in-person and virtual festival, but they say given the uncertainly of COVID-19, they will do it online.

Organizers also say this will open more opportunities for vendors and events to reach more people, and more specifics of the festival will be released later in the year.

The festival, which was set to take place from December 3rd to the 6th, will now be expanded over several more days and weeks.

As for the yearly parade, ideas as are still being floated around, but organizers say Santa’s Visit, the parade and ChristmasVille will all still take place.