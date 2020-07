CHESTER, S.C. — A body was found in Chester County on Wednesday, according to the coroner.

The coroner has worked around the clock to identify the person.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 9 a.m.

We’re told the body was found near the intersection of Howe Road and Cameron Road in Lowrys.

The coroner said it appears the body has been there for quite some time.