St. Anne Catholic School Announce Back To School Plans, Still Maintains Full Enrollment

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Schools everywhere are working hard to keep students educated and make sure they’re safe when school starts and St. Anne Catholic School, a private school, is no different.

As we have reported South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster would like for schools to open for 5 days of in-person instruction or offer virtual learning at home, but he wants the parents to decide what’s best for their family.

St. Anne Catholic, which serves 350 students from both North and South Carolina, selected 4 days a week in the classroom and one day remote.

The plan is in the diocese’s office waiting to be reviewed.

School leaders say the school is putting together a virtual academy if families choose to do all virtual learning.

If the plan is approved, students will be 36 square feet apart from each other and areas of learning will always remain clean and safe.

The principal of St. Anne, Shaileen Riginos, says the school and other private schools received $60,000 in CARES act funds for cleaning supplies.

The principal adds with school starting back August 17th, St. Anne faculty is working on health and safety protocols and how to cater to the social and emotional health of students upon returning.

“When children come back, it’s not going to look the same,” Riginos said. “They are, naturally, children want to interact, they want to get into groups, so, we’re working with our teachers on how to handle that because they are not quite used to sitting, all by, kind of in a little island here. Ya know, kids are resilient and teachers are good at finding ways to make it more natural and fun for them.”

In other news, despite COVID-19, St. Anne Catholic School has reached full enrollment with students on a wait list.

The school offers K-3 through 12th grade and so far, it’s graduated three classes with this year, having the largest freshmen class in history with 30 freshmen.

And look out, the school’s church is getting a new canopy and the kitchen, a whole new look.