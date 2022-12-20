Children Safe After Being Taken Illegally, Rock Hill Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say they have charged 38-year-old Jovan Orlando Bradshaw of Charlotte, North Carolina for illegally taking two children in violation of a custody agreement.

Police say Bradshaw took a child from a Rock Hill elementary school on Monday, December 19 and was later located traveling near Hillsborough, in North Carolina, on I-85.

During the traffic stop the North Carolina State Highway Patrol found the child safely in the car. Officers also tell us a second child was in the car and later learned that child had been taken earlier this year, on May 23, from a local elementary school by Bradshaw and had not been reported.

Rock Hill Police say the second child had been in the illegal custody of Bradshaw for the last six months.

Bradshaw was taken into custody and is facing two Custodial Interference charges.

Police say both children were placed in the care of the Orange County Child Protective Services to be reunited with a parent.

Official Releases:

