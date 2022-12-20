No Hate Tour Brings High Flying BMX Riders To Northwestern High School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A few stuntmen are hoping to put a stop to bullying this holiday season.

The professional BMX riders used their bicycle skills recently to teach Northwestern high school students the consequence of bullying. It’s all part of the No Hate Tour that has been put on nationwide by ASA Entertainment.

During the event some of the world’s top BMX pros perform high flying stunts in an attempt to relate to students.

Another goal of the tour is to motivate teens to follow their dreams, and organizers say that comparing life to learning to ride a bike makes students more interested in that message.