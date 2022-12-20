Department of Health and Environmental Control Stocks Health Departments With Overdose Safety Kits

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The most wonderful time of year for some can often be the hardest for others.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the number of drug overdoses will typically increase nationwide around the holiday season, which is why the department is now equipping all of the state’s health departments with overdose safety kits.

The kits are available in a limited number at each DHEC Health Department and contain two doses of the opioid antidote medication NARCAN, five fentanyl test strips, and educational materials on how to identify an overdose.

Staff members at Keystone Substance Abuse Services also provide these materials and hope to see more agencies following in DHEC’s footsteps.

For now DHEC’s overdose kits are limited to just two per person but they are completely free.