Chester County Sheriff’s Office helping in NY Serial Murder Investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged in regard to the ‘Gilgo Beach’ murders in Suffolk County, New York. The case involved at least 3 women whose bodies were found in 2010. The Gilgo Beach Task Force then turned its attention to Chester County, S.C..

According to officials during the investigation, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Gilgo Beach Task Force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County relevant to their investigation. According to online documents Rex Heuermann purchased 4 pieces of property in Chester County. The Sheriff’s Office says it did assist searching those properties. Rex’s brother Craig, according to officials lives in Chester County.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it has and will continue to work closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Suffolk County law enforcement authorities during this very important and arduous investigation.

