ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new Human Trafficking Task Force is being put together in the hopes to educate and empower youths at school statewide.

Plus, a fight happening at Carowinds where police had to be called.

And with the sports of Brazilian Jui-Jitsu growing a Rock Hill Women is speaking about the sport and how others can get involved.

We have all this and more on the latest CN2 Newscast.