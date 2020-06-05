Chester County Sheriff’s Office Awarded Largest Federal Grant Ever To Fund New Deputy Sheriff Positions

CHESTER, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) announced the awarding of a grant to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to fund six new Deputy Sheriff’s positions.

The total value of the grant is $1,015,824.

Initially, the grant required Chester County to pay a 25 percent match, or $253,956, to receive the grant.

However, due to additional information gathered and provided in the application by the Sheriff’s Office, COPS agreed to waive the 25% match requirement and fully fund the six positions for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is one of 596 law enforcement agencies across the country to receive funding as part of the COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics.

Sheriff Dorsey would like to thank several community members in Chester County who assisted in preparing the grant application.

He would also like to give special appreciation to Special Services Captain David Peeples and Grant Coordinator Barbara Cameron, who worked tirelessly to ensure the grant was prepared and submitted appropriately.