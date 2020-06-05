Retail Giant JCPenney Closing More Than 150 Stores, Including One In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Attention shoppers, we have some bad news.

One of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, JCPenney, is going out of business.

The information below is taken from the JCPenney website.

“Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores.”

“We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.

One of the stores in our area is the JCPenney located at the Galleria Mall in Rock Hill.

See a full list of closings HERE.