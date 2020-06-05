York County Twins Participate In 12-Hour Run To End Homelessness

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York county brothers are joining others around the world in a 12-hour Run to End Homelessness.

The Coccia twins, Jared and Jacob, have been running their entire life and they show no signs of slowing down.

They participated in RunningWorks, a 12-hour run to end homelessness, and raised more than $3,200.

RunningWorks uses sport to empower individuals and families to break cycles of abuse, abandonment, neglect, poverty and homelessness.

Jared and Jacob play a big part in RunningWorks throughout the year, volunteering on a regular basis, even while being away at college.