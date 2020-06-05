Congrats, Grads! Providence Classical School Holds Graduation Ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Providence Classical School of Rock Hill recently held its graduation ceremony.

The classical education is a three-part process of training the mind with the early years of school spent in absorbing facts during middle school.

Students learn to think through arguments and in high school, they learn to express themselves.

The administration says when it opened its doors five years ago, they dreamed of this day.

The two graduates are each graduating not only with a high school diploma, but with a full semester or more of college credit.

The commencement speaker was Dr. Daniel Akin, president of The Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.