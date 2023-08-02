Chester County School District Convocation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 400 teachers, along with district staff in Chester County, kicking off the upcoming school year with a bang.

The Chester County School District holding its Convocation on this Wednesday at Chester Middle School.

Teachers and staff participating in games and more as Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton hyped the crowd with announcing the district’s goals for the 2023-2024 school year.

Chester County schools, like York and Clover, all three districts are taking part in the new modified calendar where students go back to the classroom 2 weeks early the week of Monday, August 7th.

Dr. Sutton says the modified calendar is designed to give breaks to teachers as well as help students who may be struggling academically.

He explains more about the vision for the school year.

Dr. Sutton says there will be a School Resource officer at every school this year.

District leaders have a lot been working hard to maintain and repair the older buildings throughout the district as they get ready to welcome around 5 thousand students.