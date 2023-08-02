Fraternity House Flipped to an Apartment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An old Fraternity Home at Winthrop University is turning 100 years old and is being repurposed into a campus apartment after two Winthrop Alumni have purchased the property.

Matt and Alex Krasnoff say they decided to buy the house in 2022 when it hit the market all because it belonged to the Pi Kappa Alpha (ΠΚΑ) fraternity, which Matt was a part of during his college days.

The new owners say renovating took a lot of work as the house was known for its parties, one of which actually brought the couple together, when they first met in the home’s side building.

The couple has now modernized the home, renaming it the Coterie, a French word for a small group of people with shared interests, saying the goal is to rent out the space exclusively to Winthrop students.

The home is currently available to house up to 11 students, offering furnished double and single rooms.

Those interested in renting can find more information at their website Under the Coterie.