Lancaster Promise Neighborhood working to get service providers ready for the new school year

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 13 service providers from Lancaster are coming together to discuss their mission and vision with it all centering around the common goal of doing “Whatever it Takes” to provide essential services for families and children.

Lancaster Promise Neighborhood holding this luncheon on this Wednesday as a way to kick off the school year as more families began to use their services once again.

During the presentation, each service provider was given the opportunity to explain what they offer and how it is benefiting the community.

Members from Lancaster Promise Neighborhood speaking out on the importance of collaborating with one another.

If you want to learn more about these service providers, you can visit Lancaster Promise Neighborhood’s website.

Lancaster County students return back to the classroom on Monday, August 21st.