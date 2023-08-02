CN2 Business Spotlight – Bossy Beulah Opened in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new Boss is in town as the Bossy Beulah restaurant is now open in Fort Mill. Check out this new Chicken Shack in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

Bossy Beulah, named after the owner’s Great Aunt Beulah, opened its doors in North Carolina back in 2010.

It continued to expand where they have opened 4 locations close to the Charlotte area with the newest one moving to Fort Mill

They offer a wide range of Chicken related meals with “The Beaut” Chicken Sandwich being their most popular.

Bossy Beulah is located in Fort Mill on White St., which is located right across from Walter Elisha Park.

They are still hiring so if you are looking to join them you can do so by visiting their website.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Food Geeks Eatery sharing it’s holding its grand opening and is hiring. they say they are a comfort Food Scratch kitchen located inside the Indian land Walmart.

their post says they are looking for awesome crew members who love food and people. Starting pay is between $13 to $16 per hour depending on experience.

They also say they’re community minded and understand Work life balance.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Warren Norman Company bringing another food option to the table.

Southern Hills Gastropub is now open in our Shiland Hills Shopping Center.

It’s located off of Celanese Road and India Hook Road.

The menu includes drinks and food with sandwiches, pizza, salads, soups, and plenty of drink options.

