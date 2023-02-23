Chester County Rock Quarry one step closer to reality

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A proposed rock quarry that’s stirred a lot of emotions is one step closer to becoming a reality in Chester County

Chester County Council unanimously approved the final readings for all rezoning requests from Luck Companies at Tuesday’s council meeting. The proposed quarry would be located off of Lancaster Highway near the intersection of Old Richburg Road.

Councilman Pete Wilson commenting about his decision to vote yes. He says Luck Companies has agreed to many conditions including being required to mitigate noise and other concerns such as dust.

Wilson says if any violations are not corrected in a timely manner, the county has the authority to shut them down permanently.

The next step is for Luck Companies to try for special exceptions from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Wilson says that meeting will take place March 14th. There will be a time for the public to weigh in. The ZBA decision does not go back to the county council.