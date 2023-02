LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office says 76-year-old Khin Chea of Charlotte died in Lake Wylie.

Authorities tell us Chea was working at a home on Squirrel Lane when the lawn tractor he was driving overturned trapping him.

The Coroner’s office said Chea passed away at the scene.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Autopsy and toxicology are pending.