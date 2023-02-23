Over 4,000 children in SC are looking for a family to call their own

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Epworth Foster Care is actively working to recruit more families to become foster parents.

CN2 sits down with Intern Director Mallory Jacobs who says the foster care program is one of the many programs at Epworth Children’s Home.

In 2021 the Epworth Foster Care, which serves Union, Chester, Lancaster and York, opened its doors in Rock Hill and are in need of families to help care for the children in the program.

Jacobs says there are over 4,000 children in South Carolina and 300 of those children are in Union county and in the tri-county.

She says there are 170 kids that need homes and reaching out to families who have a heart and love for kids to share their home.

They say, “Epworth’s history has shown that when the community stands together, investing in comprehensive care transforms the life of a child.”

