Meteorologist Keith Monday answers our weather questions about strange weather pattern

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Our news partner, WSOC-TV Meteorologist Keith Monday answers our weather questions on this heat record breaking day – Thursday, February 23.

Monday says we definitely have seen an unusual weather pattern in the last couple of weeks in the tri-county and though the record stood at 78, which was set in 2018, today’s temps will eclipse that by several degrees.

Monday goes on to say they have been keeping records at the Rock Hill airport since 1999 officially, but it can be paired with the records in Charlotte for weather history.

Though this weather is not usual, it isn’t unprecedented with temperatures being in the 80’s in the past. He says we are seeing warming temps a little earlier than usual because the 80’s are usually average in late March.

He goes on to share that Columbia is definitely the hottest city in the state and why.

