Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Lewisville Middle School Employee

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating allegations of a crime that occurred at Lewisville Middle School.

According to the Chester County School District it says leaders received information of a possible Title IX Violation involving one of its employees.

When the district learned about the allegations, the school involved immediately contacted the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement to initiate the investigation in accordance with the protocols listed under Title IX.

The district says all persons in direct connections with the investigation, including students and parents have been notified.

According to district leaders Title IV refers to federal regulations protecting students and staff from any discrimination or misconduct.

According to an incident report released by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office the alleged offense listed is “Unwarranted Touching”. The report also says the date of the alleged offense was April 22nd, 2022.

Below is the official release from the school district.

“Chester County School District received information of a possible Title IX violation involving one of its employees. Upon learning of the allegations, the school involved immediately contacted the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement to initiate the investigation in accordance with the protocols listed under Title IX. All persons in direct connection to the investigation, including students and parents, have been notified.

It was recently questioned by the school if rumors were circulating on social media against any of its staff members. No information on the allegations, or the fact that there was a formal investigation, was disclosed to any person outside of the investigation. This is a personnel matter which is being addressed per Chester County School Board policy.”