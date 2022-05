ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill is underway with a new crop of Strawberry Queens.

The Pageant crowning Little Miss Strawberry Shortcake- Little Miss Strawberry – Young Miss Strawberry and Junior Teen Strawberry.

If you want to see your photo as our picture of the day. Just email it to News@Cn2.com