Brianna’s Heart Community Fundraiser this Saturday

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Model A Brewery and the FiA Fort Mill are hosting a community fundraiser for 8th grader Brianna Cannon who has Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a vary rare heart disease and is now on the heart transplant wait list.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Model A Brewing in Tega Cay. The event begins at 3 pm with a Cornhole Tournament, Silent Auction and a meal.

Cost is $22 per person to include food and two drink tickets. Registration is appreciated to play at $20 per person, or form a $40 team for the Cornhole Tournament. The Silent Auction will be held at the venue.

Click here for event flyer Brianna’s Heart Community Fundraiser Flyer