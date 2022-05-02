BREAKING: GOP Chair says he was “having a day” when he spanked a child, authorities say to excess.

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The head of the York County Republican Party facing charges on this Monday from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

They have arrested Mark Benjamin ‘Ben’ Ignatowicz, 33, for Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person. The warrant says in an interview Ignatowicz admitted to spanking a child, that was in his temporary and legal custody, to the point of “excess”. Agents say they showed him pictures of the child’s bruised bottom and he told them he’d “had a day” and that “based off the picture he would agree it was excessive”.

Ignatowicz was booked at the Moss Justice Center in York County. The case will be prosecuted by the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Press Release:

SLED CHARGES YORK COUNTY MAN WITH CHILD NEGLECT

Today agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Mark Benjamin ‘Ben’ Ignatowicz, 33, for Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person.

Details of the investigation are in the attached warrant.

SLED was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Ignatowicz was booked at the Moss Justice Center in York County.

The case will be prosecuted by the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A copy of this news release is also on SLED’s website: www.sled.sc.gov

###