Chester Co. School District Releases Vaccination Plan for Teachers

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County School District is allowing its teachers and staff the opportunity to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic this Thursday, March 11th.

The district’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Chris Christoff, Jr. says the district is coordinating with the City of Rock Hill to make this possible.

Christoff says Thursday will be a remote learning day for students in order to give all employees the chance to receive the vaccine. Those who register will receive an appointment, and will be required to report to the vaccination site for the first dose.

Appointments will be made the same day for the second dose.

Christoff goes on to say the district is not requiring staff to utilize this clinic to receive their vaccine if they wish to do so somewhere else.

He also says the vaccine is not mandatory and will not alleviate COVID-19 guidelines like wearing a mask or social distancing in schools.

The district will continue to require everyone to follow all safety protocols in relation to COVID-19.

“This is just one step closer to some level of normality,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said. “We want to thank our partners at the City of Rock Hill for providing our staff an opportunity to receive this long awaited vaccine.”