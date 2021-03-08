S.C. Highway Patrol Investigating 2-Vehicle Fatal Collision in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it is investigating a 2-vehicle fatal Collison that happened today, Monday, March 8th at 2:25 PM.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened on South Carolina Highway 5, near Cureton Ferry Road, 10 miles Southeast of Rock Hill.

Miller says unit 1 was a dump truck that was traveling north on S.C. Hwy. 5. Unit 2 was a 4 door Sedan traveling south on S.C. Hwy. 5.

Miller says the Sedan traveled left of center and hit the dump truck head on.

Miller says the driver of the Sedan is deceased. The driver of the truck was not injured.

That is all of the information available at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.