Arts Co. of York Co. Looking for Art Teachers to Share Love for Art w/ Community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Arts Council of York County is putting out a call for art teachers.
The council says qualified art instructors are invited to submit class proposal for the Arts Council of York County’s 2021-2022 Art Classes for Adults at the Center of the Arts.
It is seeking creative, fun and exciting course ideas that target students whose skill level rand from beginner or intermediate.
The classes are open to adults ages 18 and up.
The proposal deadline is Sunday, April 4th. The classes are offered at the Center of the Arts at 121 East Main Street in downtown Rock Hill.
The classes are the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month at 10 AM – 2 PM/
Information and the appropriate forms can be found here: https://www.yorkcountyarts.org/art-classes
\http://www.yorkcountyarts.org