CDC Releases New Guidance for Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Center for Disease Control and Prevention just released new guidance when it comes to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the CDC, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

The report also goes on to say if you’ve been fully vaccinated you can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. An example the CDC gives is visiting with relative who all live together.

The CDC says you are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after a second dose in a 2-dose series or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

The CDC says there are still guidelines those who are fully vaccinated should follow.

To read the entire report and find out ways to protect yourself, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html