Chester City In Need Of Lifeguards Before Second Pool Opens

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The shortage of lifeguards is being felt in Chester.

The City’s Aquatic and Fitness Center is up and running – including the pool, but it is in need of more lifeguards so more people can enjoy the water.

The pool just one of the many amenities at the Aquatics and Fitness Center.

The recreational center was recently acquired by Chester, after The YMCA gifted the facility to the City. All equipment and amenities came along with the Fitness Center, but the one thing missing was a staff to run it.

The City Parks and Rec Director, Shaquille Lamar has recently been struggling to open both of the pools due to a nation wide lifeguard shortage. Lamar is preparing to open the pool in the Aquatic and Fitness Center, after the newly hired lifeguards finish their training. Lamar hopes to find enough lifeguards to open the second pool before the end of the Summer.

Despite the pool still being closed, members like Croom Hunter still enjoy the facility thanks to its various amenities and equipment.