Residents Concerned About Deer Population

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The deer population continues to be a concern for residents in the City of Tega Cay.

A study conducted in March is now coming back from state’s department of Natural Resources (DNR) and presented their recommendations to council this past week in a special called meeting.

It comes to no surprise to many in Tega Cay that the study shows an increase in the deer population in City and has grown significantly.

When it comes to decision time, DNR recommends additional surveys in the high season of August and September when making their decision.

DNR recommended four ways in which the city could handle the deer population Removal and Relocation, Birth Control, Sharp Shooter or Leave the Deer Alone.

Click Here for SCDNR study report.

