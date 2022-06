ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Comporium, our parent company, is hosting a hiring event on Monday, June 27 th, specifically for Retail Sales and Service Specialist positions.

Selected candidates hired are eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

To schedule an interview call 803-326-7349 to learn more or visit Work at Comporium.com. Interviews will be held in person from 1pm to 4:30 pm.