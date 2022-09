CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child.

The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to them.

On this Friday – CN2’s Zane Cina was there as the Chester County School District honored that bus driver for helping to keep students safe.