CN2 Newscast – Behind the Screams at SCarowinds, Bus Driver Drives to Sheriff’s Office and Student Threats 2nd Arrest

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child.

The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to the Sheriff’s Office.

First it was a 14 year old, now a 16 year old Fort Mill High School student also facing charges for making threats. This was a rough week for students, families and staff at the school.

Ready for a scare? SCarowinds opens this Friday and for 19 terrifying nights through Sunday, October 30th. We take you into Monsters Inc where monsters are made, behind the scenes of scare and more.