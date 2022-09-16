Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director.

According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director.

Below is the official release from Lancaster County

“Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Department. With an extensive background in recreation and marketing, he spent 10 years working in Parks and Recreation for the City of New York before locating to Charlotte, North Carolina. He has lived and worked in the Charlotte-region for the past 15 years and currently resides in South Carolina.

During his time in New York City, he and his team increased membership and revenue by 49 and 59 percent respectively from 2003 to 2006. Clouden was responsible for the upgrades of eight fitness facilities, made possible by evaluating and researching the latest in industry standards and trends. He also designed and executed financial and customer service trainings for citywide recreation staff and assisted with the capital design of seven centers, totaling more than $33 million.

Once he made the move to Charlotte, Clouden managed the operational aspects of all major events owned and operated by the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission (CRSC) and subsequently the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Such events included the annual ACC Football Championship, the Belk Bowl, NCAA regional sports events, and road races and other events that benefitted local charities. In addition to sports program management, Mr. Clouden was instrumental in securing event sponsorships and community engagement for signature events. His last employment was leading The Market at 7th Street, which is an incubator for local, small businesses and a tourism draw for Center City Charlotte.

Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he believes Clouden is the right choice for the future of Lancaster County.

“I am looking forward to having Chris’s leadership as we continue this unprecedented growth in facilities, programs, and participants in our Parks and Recreation Department,” Marstall said of Clouden. “His background and experience, plus focus on innovation and customer service, make him the right choice for Lancaster County as we continue to plan for the future and better meet community expectations for our parks and recreation department.”

Clouden said he has many new ideas for Lancaster County Parks and Recreation.

“I am excited to be working with such a great team in Lancaster County,” he said. “Parks and Recreation is an integral part of any community. I look forward to engaging all parts of the County as we plan for future parks and recreation programs, events and facilities.”

Clouden will begin work on Monday, September 26, 2022.