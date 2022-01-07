Cheer For Children Wrapping Up 30 Years of Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Cheer For Children is wrapping up 30 years of serving the students of York County and beyond, CN2’s Laurabree Monday talks with founding members about their years of serving and how it has touched their lives.

Former Hometown Heroes’, Cheer For Children founding members Dr. Winslow, his wife Glenda and friend Ruby Collins say they have reached more than 30,000 children and families over the years.

Over the years they have been able to supply over 121,000 books through CFC Free library, 25,000 sweatshirts and hoodies. In 1996 they were recognized as an “Angel Charity” by the State SC Secretary.

Please click on the video above for full story.