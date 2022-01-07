Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters Off Lancaster Co. Council on Aging Buses

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Stealing from seniors, that’s what leaders with Lancaster County Council on Aging say the thieves who stole catalytic converters off some of their buses did.

Leaders say they can’t drive the buses until the part is replaced, causing challenges when it comes to taking seniors to critical medical appointments like cancer treatments.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the crime and the impact its having on this non-profit.

If you know any information about the incident you are asked to call the Lancaster Police Department or reach out to Lancaster County Council on Aging.