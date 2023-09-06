Chasing the Wake Lantern Release

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chase Huechtker Foundation honoring the life of Chase by holding an Overdose Awareness memorial lantern release at SouthTown Wake Park.

The Foundation and Chasing the Wake, a nonprofit, was created to honor the life of Chase who passed away at the age of 22 in December 2020 from Fentanyl after a three-year battle with an opioid addiction.

Chase was an extreme sports enthusiast who got interested in cable wakeboarding and today Chasing the Wake offers healthy alternatives to young people.

