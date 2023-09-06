Carolina Panthers David Tepper sold Waterford Golf Club

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolina Panther owner David Tepper unloading the last piece of Rock Hill property he’d purchased before the headquarters project fell apart.

Real estate developer Steven Schorr announcing his group has acquired Waterford Golf Club, adding the vision is to elevate the overall experience for members and guests.

Schorr purchased the course from Tepper Sports and Entertainment and Pinnacle Golf Properties will be managing the operation.

Related Stories: YCSO Investigator Wins Top Award

Related Stories: Chasing the Wake Lantern Release

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.