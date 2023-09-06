YCSO Investigator Wins Top Award

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the first time in the 12-year history of the KID Basic Dignitary Protection Course, a YCSO student is the first team leader to receive the Top Student award.

Congratulations to Investigator Brandy Werner.

KID Protective Services of South Carolina is a state-licensed private security agency specializing in executive protection.

