Changes At The Pump: Motor Fuel User Fee Increases $0.02 Beginning In July

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the fourth consecutive year, South Carolina’s motor fuel user fee, which helps support road, bridge, and infrastructure construction in the state, will increase from $0.22 to $0.24 per gallon beginning July 1st.

The increase is part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act passed by the General Assembly in 2017, which raises the fee by $0.02 each July until 2022.

From July 1st, 2017, when the motor fuel user fee first increased, through April 2020, approximately $364 million in increased motor fuel user fee revenues have been deposited into the state Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund to help support more than $1.3 billion in road and bridge work, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Click HERE for more information and breakdows.