South Carolina Surpasses 500 Coronavirus Deaths, 10 Total In York County Coroner Says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — While many things are opening back up, we can’t forget there are families in our state facing the challenges of COVID-19 everyday.

Sadly – the state has now passed the 500 mark for the number of people who have died from the virus.

Two more of those cases are from York County. The coroner shared with us that 2 people who tested positive with the Coronavirus died over the weekend.

We’re told both were from Rock Hill, had preexisting medical conditions and were being treated at a local hospital.

This update brings the total number of reported COVID-19 deaths to 10 for York County.

Statewide this week, there were nearly 300 new positive cases and 6 additional deaths.