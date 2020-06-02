Lancaster Woman Charged After Deputies Say She Burned Down Her Mobile Home

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County is charged with second degree arson after detectives say she burned down her mobile home.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Lora Michelle Duncan shared the mobile home on South Porter Road with a male friend.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 3 a.m. this Tuesday.

Authorities say Duncan tried to start the fire twice after having an argument with the friend.

The first fire was extinguished by the friend who later left.

Detectives say the second attempt was successful.

The home is a total loss and nobody was hurt in the blaze.