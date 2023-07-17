Catawba Indian Nation Election next week, contested races for both Chief, Assistant Chief and more

Catawba, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Catawba Indian Nation Election Committee releasing the official list of candidates for 2023.

The election is set for Saturday, July 29th. The Catawba Indian Nation Election Committee will hold an election for Chief, Assistant Chief, Secretary-Treasurer, and the Executive Committee.

The official list of candidates for the 2023 election has been released, with 17 individuals competing for various positions.

Brian Harris and Jason Harris will contest the position of Chief. The current Chief, Bill Harris is not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, the race for Assistant Chief will feature three candidates: Gerald L. Beck Jr., Monty Branham, and Patricia Leach.

For the position of Secretary/Treasurer, voters will have a choice of five candidates: Johnnie Ayers, Roderick Beck, Thomas Cabaniss, Vivian Garland, and Aaron Wurdemann.

The two seats on the Committee Member Board will have ten candidates: Dewey Adams, Dennis Ayers, Jonathan Brown, Donna Brown Bruce, Quinlan Canty, Timothy Dean Canty, Roo George-Warren, Jason Rogers, Connie Wade, and John Williford.