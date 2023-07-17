Five part series: CN2’s fentanyl trafficking bill coverage

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After years of debate, trafficking fentanyl to South Carolina is now illegal thanks to a new law.

This new law creates a mandatory minimum sentence for people who traffic the illegal drug in the Palmetto state.

CN2 has been covering this journey for more than a year as parents who have lost a child to a fentanyl overdose rallied to see change.

In the five part series above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil follows the journey of one York County mom who lost her son in 2020 and journey it took for the bill to become law.