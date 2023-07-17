Chase ends in fiery crash and two arrested

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement officials say a Chester County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on Highway 9 around noon on Monday when the driver refused to stop, ending in a fiery crash.

The suspect fled, leading deputies on a chase across many parts of Northern Chester County and into York County where the York County Sheriff’s Office also got involved in the chase.

Officials say the vehicle wrecked on the exit 90 on the ramp near North I-77 and caught fire.

Officials say the chase stemmed from a car jacking out of Irmo, South Carolina.

Two suspects have been arrested.

The incident is still under investigation and it is still an active scene.