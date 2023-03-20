Bond Denied for second time for woman charged with killing Good Samaritan

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the second time in a Chester County Courtroom, a judge is denying bond for one of two suspects charged with killing a 63-year-old woman from Fairfield County.

Prosecutors made their case as to why they think Amber Harris should remain behind bars, saying she has been given second chances before only to end up back in jail.

Back in August of 2021, authorities say Harris and George Faile were picked up by a Good Samaritan named Linda Robinson, after the couple’s car broke down. Investigators say Robinson was only trying to help the couple, before she was killed and abandoned on the side of Carpenter Road in Chester County.

The judge allowed Robinson’s husband, Vernon, and daughter, Angela, to speak during the hearing, with both of them arguing for Harris to stay behind bars.

“I can’t believe they would even think about asking about getting out of jail, all they’ve done,” Vernon said. “That don’t even sound real. I know if it was me, I’d already been doing life in prison a long time ago.”

Robinson’s family members are hoping to see Harris on trial as soon as possible.

The judge also adding in his decision to deny bond, that if a trial date is not set before August of this year, then Harris will have another opportunity to seek bail.