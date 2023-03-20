National Music in our Schools Month allowing students to experience music inside and out of the classroom

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the month of March we celebrate many things, but one you might not know of is National Music in our Schools Month. The Rock Hill School District is celebrating this holiday with the help of one teacher. CN2’s Ryan Folz stopping by Mt. Gallant Elementary School where students are being serenaded by the sound of music.

Previous articleExperience the magic of Ireland with the Fort Mill High School Band
Next articleBond Denied for second time for woman charged with killing Good Samaritan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR