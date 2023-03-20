National Music in our Schools Month allowing students to experience music inside and out of the classroom

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the month of March we celebrate many things, but one you might not know of is National Music in our Schools Month. The Rock Hill School District is celebrating this holiday with the help of one teacher. CN2’s Ryan Folz stopping by Mt. Gallant Elementary School where students are being serenaded by the sound of music.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Suspect taken into custody after deadly shooting in Clover
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Sunday night in Clover. The York County...
paid advertisement