Two Arrests Made in the Death of 63 y/o Fairfield County Woman in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s day three of the investigation into the death of a 63 y/o Fairfield County woman – her body found this week on the side of the road in Chester County. The two people charged with her death have been arrested.

Investigators arresting 31 y/o George Faile and 30 y/o Amber Harris and charged them with the murder of Linda Robinson. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey saying these two are no strangers to the law.

“It is a true tragedy that these two were out here on the streets and their actions led to the death of a very fine lady,” says Sheriff Dorsey.

Authorities say Robinson was on her way to the Chester Walmart, when she came across the couple in a broken down vehicle on the side of the road. She offered to give them a ride.

“I know there’s some rumors out there that she was abducted at Walmart and based on our investigation that is not accurate. She willingly went to Walmart, because that’s where she was going and it looks like they were along for the ride at that point,” says the Sheriff.

At some point investigators say Robinson was killed due to blunt force trauma and the couple continued on, taking Robinson’s car around the region.

Sheriff Dorsey saying, “We are supposed to serve our fellow human beings we’re supposed to serve our fellow man, but in this situation it just went bad — and I hate it but it’s my understanding that she’s done this so much that she has helped out so many people and she just ended up picking the wrong two.”

Harris was arrested at her home on Proposal Avenue and Faile was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Faile said to be out on bond for trafficking meth — from July 3, being released in mid-July. Sheriff Dorsey says there has been more than a 50% increase in the murder rate in South Carolina since 2015 — this being another example of what’s happening in society.

“The system needs to be re-examined we cannot forget about the victims of these crimes — and we have a lot of advocates for people who violate the law. There are a lot of advocates right now in today’s time for people, for criminals…. There aren’t any advocates for victims,” says Sheriff Dorsey.

Sheriff Dorsey sharing that since 2014, Faile has been arrested in the area six times and since 2011, Harris has been arrested in the area 36 times, both for various charges. The status of those charges is unknown at this time. Sheriff Dorsey is calling for a change in the justice system.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson reports the couple has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.