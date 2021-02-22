BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT: Trip to Wali Cathcart’s Farm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) You may have heard of the name Wali Cathcart.

We’ve interviewed his several times here on CN2. He spends his time telling stories of his family who have a big connection to Historic Brattonsville.

Wali’s great-grandmother was enslaved on the plantation.

Being a descant of slaves, Wali has worked his entire life to find more information on the history of his family.

He also has a love for farming. As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, We got a chance to get a tour of Wali’s farm and why he says its important to share stories of history.